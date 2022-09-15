7 things for ASCs to know about the newest COVID-19 booster

The FDA has authorized new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna for emergency use for all Americans 12 and over, according to a Sept. 1 report from the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The new booster covers the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and two omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

Seven things to know about the newest COVID-19 booster:

1. The bivalent shot will contain different genetic proteins than the original shot, targeting more strains.

2. The Pfizer shot is authorized for those 12 and up, while the Moderna shot is authorized for those 18 and up.

3. The bivalent vaccine is only considered a booster, meaning it should be given to those who have already had two original doses.

4. If you have recently had COVID-19, experts recommend waiting a month after recovery to get a vaccine.

5. The bivalent shot should be given no less than two months after your most recent COVID-19 vaccine.

6. The shot is not likely to prevent COVID-19 infection entirely, but it is likely to prevent severe illness.

7. The current recommendation is for every U.S. adult to receive the booster vaccine, as all over 12 are eligible now.