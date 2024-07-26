6 specialties with highest intent to leave: AMA

A recent American Medical Association survey shows six specialties emerging as those where physicians have the highest intent to leave –– and not just counting those waiting for retirement.

The AMA Organizational Biopsy collected 12,400 responses from physicians in 31 states and more than 80 health systems nationwide.

From 2022 to 2023, nearly 36% of all physicians said they had a moderate interest in leaving their current jobs within the next two years or that they would like to or definitely would leave in that time period.

Here are the physician specialties with the highest intent to leave:

Internal medicine: 39.1%.

Family medicine: 37.3%.

Obstetrics and gynecology: 34%.

Hospitalist medicine: 32.9%.

Emergency medicine: 32.3%.

Pediatrics: 30.2%