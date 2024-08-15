5 things to know about staffing at ASCs

Staffing shortages have been a persistent issue across ASCs and hospitals alike. Here are five things to know about the ongoing crisis:

1. Physicians, nurses and other support staff are leaving the healthcare workforce. Between 2021 and 2022, over 70,000 physicians left the workforce, according to Definitive Healthcare's "Addressing the Healthcare Staffing Shortage" report. Over 34,00 nurse practitioners left the industry in that same time frame, along with 13,714 physician assistants, 15,332 physical therapists and over 10,000 licensed clinical social workers, said the report.

2. Feeling devalued, wages incongruent with inflation, a lack of benefits and a lack of general support for well-being were among the top reasons as to why healthcare workers are leaving the industry. ASCs may be able to combat these issues more readily than hospitals, as they can offer more flexible and reliable schedules. While ASCs may not be able to compete with larger systems for compensation, other benefits –– such as professional development, increased autonomy and educational opportunities –– can contribute to employees' sense of being valued and overall satisfaction.

3. Increased demand. The crisis is being driven, in part, by a steady increase in the prevalence of health issues and diseases among an aging U.S. population. For example, by 2050, 61% of adults are projected to have some form of a cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association. Gastrointestinal diseases are also on the rise, with the proportion of colon cancer among people younger than 55 increasing from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019. While the heightened prevalence of diseases among Americans means more patients and business for ASCs, many are struggling to keep up with demand.

4. Residency slots have not kept pace with growing enrollment in medical schools. In 2023, HHS invested $11 million to fund new residency programs in rural communities throughout the country to address this gap. However, the shortage is partially due to a federally imposed cap placed on support for residencies from 1996 and other funding gaps.

5. The shortage may not be quite as bad as originally projected. The Association of American Medical Colleges reported that by 2036, the U.S could see a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians. This was down from their 2019 projection of a 124,000-physician shortage by 2033.