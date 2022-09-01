5 steps to opening an ASC

With ASC ownership becoming more popular among physicians, it's important to know five major steps associated with opening an ASC, including licensing and certification.

The Surgery Center Services of America has compiled a list of five things to keep in mind when opening your own ASC.

Five steps to opening an ASC:

1. Run a feasibility analysis, and make sure that the development is economically possible. Estimate your revenue and your yearly costs, including taxes, furnishing, building space and certifications.

2. Hire an architect to develop and design your practice, and decide what procedures you are planning to perform so that the space can be set-up logically.

3. Get a bid for your construction costs from several contractors- compare prices and services.

4. Select the proper equipment for your ASC, and make sure to consider long lead times on medical equipment when choosing your opening date.

5. Get the proper licensing and certification, which often takes four to five months to complete.