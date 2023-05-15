5 specialties with the largest gender pay gaps

Male physicians earn an average of $122,000 more a year than their female counterparts, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report.

The report found that among the five specialties with the largest gender pay gaps, men earned an average of $477,484, whereas women made $377,732 — a difference of more than 20 percent.

Here are the five specialties with the largest pay disparities between genders, along with the percent difference in salary earned by women compared with men in the same specialty:

1. Oral/maxillofacial surgery: Women earn 22.8 percent less than men.

2. Allergy and immunology: 21.1 percent less.

3. Otolaryngology: 20.1 percent less.

4. Pediatric nephrology: 20 percent.

5. Thoracic surgery: 19.5 percent.