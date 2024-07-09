5 physician practice closures in 1 year

Here are five physician practice closures Becker's has reported on in the last year:

1. The Lafayette, Ind.-based pain management practice of Julian Ungar, MD, unexpectedly closed May 1. According to a patients' post on the practice's Facebook page, all appointments have been canceled indefinitely and established care plans have been extended for 30 days. The practice's website has been deactivated.

Dr. Ungar declined to comment on the reason for the closure but said the decision was made by managed services organization Cerebrocare, which owned the practice.

2. In February, Grand River Medical Group's Cascade (Iowa) Clinic closed. Cascade Clinic was formerly a West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health walk-in primary care clinic before being acquired by Grand River Medical Group in August. In a statement, the group attributed Cascade Clinic's closure to a DNP no longer practicing at Grand River Medical Group.

3. Montgomery, Ala.-based Southeastern Cardiology has officially closed its doors for good following ongoing rumors. The practice confirmed that it officially closed on April 26 after fighting off rumors that it had closed abruptly in March.

4. In December, two San Antonio-based cardiovascular centers owned by Peripheral Vascular Associates closed. The two entities, PVA Downtown and PVA Medical Center, cited business difficulties as their reason for closing.

5. Independent OB-GYN practice San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, Calif. Closed Sept. 12. It was not immediately clear why the medical group, established by physicians in 1973, is closing.