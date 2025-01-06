ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

5 numbers shaping the ASC industry in 2025

Francesca Mathewes -  

Here are five numbers shaping the ASC industry as we begin 2025:

150+ — The number of new ASCs that were opened or announced in 2024, as reported by Becker's

29 — The number of ASC and physician practice closures in 2024, as reported by Becker's. 

2.83% — CMS' finalized cut to physician pay for its 2025 fee schedule. 

2.9% — The reimbursement increase finalized by CMS for ASCs meeting quality reporting requirements in 2025. 

9 — The number of states with active legislation seeking to apply stricter regulations to private equity activity in healthcare.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars