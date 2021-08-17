5 hospitals, health systems redirecting outpatient staff amid COVID-19 surge

Here are five hospitals, health systems redirecting outpatient staff as a fourth COVID-19 wave overwhelms staff.

This is not a comprehensive list. Please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com to add a hospital or health system.

1. Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center canceled nonemergent surgeries and will move staff from its ASC to other areas of the hospital until the surgeries surgeries resume, Your Basin reported Aug. 16.

2. A Florida Hospital Association poll showed that hospitals expect critical staffing shortages in the near future. According to president and CEO of the organization Mary Mayhew, some organizations are moving workers from ASCs to their main hospitals.

3. New Orleans-based LCMC Health System suspended nonemergent surgeries in late July and shifted some outpatient services to virtual visits to move staff to inpatient care, The American South reported Aug. 17.

4. Vero Beach, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital is reducing visits to its outpatient clinics by 50 percent to free up staff to help with "inpatient needs," local station CBS 12 reported Aug. 16.

5. Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center announced it will curtail nonemergent surgeries to move staff around to respond to the pandemic, local CBS affiliate 13WMAZ reported Aug. 14.