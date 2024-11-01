5 highest-paid physician specialties according to 3 reports

Orthopedic surgery tops most lists of the highest paid physician specialties.

Here are the five highest paid physician specialties according to three separate reports:

Medscape's "2024 Physician Compensation Report," released April 12:

1. Orthopedics (includes orthopedics and orthopedic surgery): $558,000

2. Plastic surgery: $536,000

3. Cardiology: $525,000

4. Urology: $515,000

5. Gastroenterology: $512,000

Doximity's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2024, published May 23

1. Neurosurgery: $763,908

2. Thoracic surgery: $720,634

3. Orthopedic surgery: $654,815

4. Plastic surgery: $619,812

5. Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $603,623

Physician Thrive's 2023 compensation report

1. Orthopedic surgery: $546,000

2. Plastic surgery: $527,000

3. Cardiology: $527,000

4. Urology: $497,000

5. ENT: $472,000