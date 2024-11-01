5 highest-paid physician specialties according to 3 reports

Orthopedic surgery tops most lists of the highest paid physician specialties.
Here are the five highest paid physician specialties according to three separate reports:
Medscape's "2024 Physician Compensation Report," released April 12:
1. Orthopedics (includes orthopedics and orthopedic surgery): $558,000
2. Plastic surgery: $536,000
3. Cardiology: $525,000
4. Urology: $515,000
5. Gastroenterology: $512,000
Doximity's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2024, published May 23
1. Neurosurgery: $763,908
2. Thoracic surgery: $720,634
3. Orthopedic surgery: $654,815
4. Plastic surgery: $619,812
5. Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $603,623
Physician Thrive's 2023 compensation report
1. Orthopedic surgery: $546,000
2. Plastic surgery: $527,000
3. Cardiology: $527,000
4. Urology: $497,000
5. ENT: $472,000