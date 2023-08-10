4 specialties with salary increases of $100K+ in the last 5 years

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Paige Haeffele -  

Four specialties have seen average salary increases of more than $100,000 in the last five years, according to data from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 and 2018.

Out of 29 specialties, the average annual salaries among four — urology, plastic surgery, otolaryngology and oncology — have increased by more than $100,000 since 2018. For comparison, the average salary for emergency medicine, the specialty with the smallest five-year pay increase, has grown by only $2,000.

Here is a breakdown of the salary changes among the four specialties with the highest salary increases in the last five years: 

Specialty

 Average pay in 2018 

 Average pay in 2023 

 Difference 

Urology

$373,000

$506,000

$133,000

Plastic surgery

$501,000

$619,000

$118,000

 Otolaryngology 

$383,000

$485,000

$102,000

Oncology

$363,000

$463,000

$100,000

