4 specialties with salary increases of $100K+ in the last 5 years

Four specialties have seen average salary increases of more than $100,000 in the last five years, according to data from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 and 2018.
Out of 29 specialties, the average annual salaries among four — urology, plastic surgery, otolaryngology and oncology — have increased by more than $100,000 since 2018. For comparison, the average salary for emergency medicine, the specialty with the smallest five-year pay increase, has grown by only $2,000.
Here is a breakdown of the salary changes among the four specialties with the highest salary increases in the last five years:
|
Specialty
|
Average pay in 2018
|
Average pay in 2023
|
Difference
|
Urology
|
$373,000
|
$506,000
|
$133,000
|
Plastic surgery
|
$501,000
|
$619,000
|
$118,000
|
Otolaryngology
|
$383,000
|
$485,000
|
$102,000
|
Oncology
|
$363,000
|
$463,000
|
$100,000