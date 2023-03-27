4 physicians suing their former employers

Here are four physicians suing their employers or former employers since Feb. 24:

1. Samer Ilayan, MD, is suing Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health for alleged religious discrimination. Dr. Ilayan was an attending at Corewell Health's Beaumont Athens Clinic in Taylor, Mich., and is a practicing Muslim. He requested five-minute breaks for daily prayer as well as time for weekly Friday prayers and was denied by his employer, according to the news outlet.

He was terminated a year after starting as an attending, and he claimed there was no reason for firing written in his termination letter.

2. Randall Tobler, MD, is suing Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital for slander and defamation after he was allegedly wrongfully terminated as CEO.

Dr. Tobler claims the hospital's board members and employees violated the state's Sunshine Law by making false, defamatory comments in order to get him fired from his position, including that he allegedly embezzled money from the hospital's daycare and pharmacy.

3. Anne Grand'Maison, MD, is suing Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for allegedly compromising patient safety and being gender biased.

The lawsuit alleges that in at least 20 cases, Dr. Grand'Maison, who is trained in sarcoma, received pathology reports for sarcoma patients that had several diagnostic errors, and that doctors who she consulted with on diagnoses and treatments were undereducated in sarcoma research.

4. James Mooney, MD, is suing Atlanta-based Emory University for alleged bias after he was demoted during a sexual harassment investigation. Dr. Mooney, a pediatric anesthesiologist, was cleared of all allegations. He is currently a faculty member for Emory's School of Medicine and works at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.