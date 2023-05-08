4 health system, organization layoffs in 5 days

As hospitals and health systems continue to face financial challenges, some have resorted to lay offs in order to cut costs.

Here are four health systems and organizations undergoing layoffs that Becker's has reported on since May 3:

1. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center eliminated the positions of 131 employees and cut about two dozen other jobs at related Cedars-Sinai facilities. Reductions represent less than 1 percent of the workforce and apply to management and non-management roles primarily in non-patient care jobs. Affected workers include pharmacy technicians, administrative support staff, patient service representatives and management employees.

2. Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is eliminating about 60 positions. Changes affect less than one-half percent of the system population, mostly in nonclinical and management positions.

3. Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System laid off fewer than 90 people, or less than 2 percent of its workforce. Most of the affected positions are nonclinical or management roles, and the majority do not involve direct patient care.

4. Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health laid off at least 80 employees, equating to about 2 percent of its workforce. The positions are primarily corporate service roles and will not affect patient services.