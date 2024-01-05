4 'contract red flags' for physicians

As physicians seek their first roles or new roles within the industry, they should be prepared to understand and negotiate employment contracts, according to a Jan. 5 report from the American Medical Association.

Here are four red flags that physicians should be aware of in an employment contract, per the AMA:

1. Overly broad noncompete language: Watch for contracts that have restrictive covenants even if a physician is terminated by an employer. Ensure that restrictive covenants do not apply in instances of termination without cause.

2. Unreasonable expectations: Physician compensation is often based on productivity. Physicians should have a whole picture of what their clinical and nonclinical expectations will be in order to understand how feasible it will be to meet productivity standards.

3. Confusing compensation formula: Physicians should be able to look at a contract and easily understand the payment model. If it is a complex formula, that should raise some red flags.

4. Disproportionate call responsibilities: Ensure that call duty is split evenly among physicians in the same specialty. It is smart to have a contractual limit placed on how much call time is required.