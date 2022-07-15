3 states with ASC price transparency laws

Several states have been evaluating ASC transparency legislation, from price transparency to service transparency.

Here are three states that currently have ASC price transparency laws alongside the federal transparency laws in the No Surprises Act:

1. Indiana

In January, Indiana passed price transparency legislation requiring ASCs to give every patient a good faith estimate at least five days before all non-emergency services.

The law also says that ASCs cannot charge out-of-network patients any more than the rate established by their in-network insurance provider.

2. Oklahoma

In May of 2021, Oklahoma passed transparency legislation requiring ASCs to post the cash prices of common procedures on their websites.

3. West Virginia

In January of 2022, West Virginia signed state legislation alongside the No Surprises Act which, among other things, requires ASCs to post the health plans they accept on their websites.