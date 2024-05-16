3 state bills to expand APRN practice scope die in committee 

Three bills in the Mississippi legislature that would allow advanced practice registered nurses to practice without physician supervision have been killed, according to a May 16 report from the American Medical Association.

The bills includes one that would have let certified registered nurse anesthetists to independently administer anesthesia. The three bills — House Bills 821, 1490 and 1652 — died in committee in March.

Other states across the country are facing the battle to expand nurse practitioners' scope. In March, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would have permitted certain nurse practitioners to prescribe medicine without physician supervision.