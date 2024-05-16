ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

3 state bills to expand APRN practice scope die in committee 

Patsy Newitt -  

Three bills in the Mississippi legislature that would allow advanced practice registered nurses to practice without physician supervision have been killed, according to a May 16 report from the American Medical Association. 

The bills includes one that would have let certified registered nurse anesthetists to independently administer anesthesia. The three bills — House Bills 821, 1490 and 1652 — died in committee in March. 

Other states across the country are facing the battle to expand nurse practitioners' scope. In March, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would have permitted certain nurse practitioners to prescribe medicine without physician supervision.

