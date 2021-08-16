3 ASC trends from the past week

ASCs in states like Texas and Florida have been dealing with increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Becker's ASC Review Editor-in-Chief Laura Dyrda laid out the three biggest stories from Aug. 9 to 13 in an episode of "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Center Podcast."

This is a summary. Download the full podcast here.

1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Aug. 9 asked hospitals to voluntarily delay nonemergent procedures, citing concerns about hospital shortages as COVID-19 patients drain capacity.

ASCs in the state are preparing to treat an influx of patients by adding staff and physicians and supplies — assuming that those who would have otherwise gone to the hospital may come to ASCs instead.

2. In Florida, administrators are also shifting their focus to supporting more nonemergent procedures as hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients. At least one center is stocking up on supplies and executing agreements with a staffing agency in preparation for the influx of patients.

A Florida Hospital Association poll showed that hospitals expect critical staffing shortages in the near future. The president and CEO of the organization, Mary Mayhew, told a local news source that some organizations are moving workers from ASCs to their main hospitals.

3. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health is suing to block a 250-member physician group from adding two cardiac catheterization labs to its ASC. The multispecialty group received a certificate of need for the expansion late last year, and UnityPoint has opposed the certificate of need throughout the process, citing safety concerns.

The Iowa health department is defending his decision to issue the CON — noting that CMS and private payers approve the procedures proposed for the ASC.