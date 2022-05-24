25 best states for physicians to practice, per Medscape

Patsy Newitt -  

Idaho is the best state to practice medicine in 2022, according to Medscape's rankings released May 20. 

The rankings are based on malpractice payouts, compensation, cost of living and work-life balance, among other factors. Specific methodology information can be found here

Here are the 25 best states to practice with top suggested cities:

  1. Idaho (Boise)
  2. Georgia (Peachtree City)
  3. South Dakota (Sioux Falls)
  4. Texas (Flower Mound)
  5. Indiana (Carmel)
  6. North Dakota (Fargo)
  7. Nebraska (Omaha)
  8. Oklahoma (Jenks)
  9. Utah (South Jordan)
  10. Florida (Orlando)
  11. North Carolina (Charlotte)
  12. Montana (Missoula)
  13. Mississippi (Madison)
  14. Tennessee (Franklin)
  15. Arkansas (Fayatteville)
  16. Minnesota (Chanhassen)
  17. Alabama (Huntsville)
  18. Wyoming (Casper)
  19. Wisconsin (Madison)
  20. Virginia (Virginia Beach)
  21. Hawaii (Honolulu)
  22. Missouri (St. Louis)
  23. Colorado (Colorado Springs)
  24. Alaska (Anchorage)
  25. Arizona (Tucson)

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast