220 Americans underwent procedures at Mexico ASC under investigation for meningitis outbreak, CDC says

The CDC is currently collaborating with the Mexican Ministry of Health and U.S. state and local health departments to investigate an outbreak of fungal meningitis among patients who had surgical procedures under epidural anesthesia at River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The CDC is aware of at least 220 U.S. citizens across 24 states who had epidural anesthesia at one of the clinics between Jan. 1 and May 13, according to the most updated CDC reports.

State and local health departments are in the process of contacting the U.S. patients, instructing them to go to their nearest healthcare facility for diagnostic testing, including undergoing an MRI and a spinal tap.

Currently, the U.S. has identified 14 suspected cases, 11 probable cases and two deaths wherein meningitis was listed as the most probable cause.

The CDC is urging Americans to cancel any elective procedures that involve an epidural injection of an anesthetic in Matamoros, Mexico.

Both clinics involved in the outbreak closed to the public on May 13.