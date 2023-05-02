2022 False Claims Act recoveries lowest in 14 years: 5 things to know

In fiscal year 2022, the U.S. government recovered a total of $2.2 billion in payouts related to False Claims Act violations — its lowest recovery total in 14 years — according to February 2023 data from the U.S. Department of Justice, which was summarized in a report from law firm K&L Gates on JDSupra. The healthcare industry accounted for the lion's share of recoveries, at $1.8 billion.

Here are five things to know about healthcare-related False Claims Act recoveries in 2022:

1. 2022 was the lowest year for healthcare-related recoveries since 2009, and nearly 38 percent of the total came from a single settlement with Biogen.

2. About $5.1 billion in health-related recoveries were made in 2021, but the year was considered an outlier due to a large suit with Purdue Pharma.

3. In 2020, about $1.9 billion in healthcare-related recoveries were made.

4. 2022 saw the second highest rate of healthcare-related settlements and judgements in a single year.

5. The Justice Department expects to be faced with a growing number of COVID-19 false claims-related cases in 2023.