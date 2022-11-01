2 ways private practices can best recruit talent

Claire Wallace -  

Physicians have been struggling with changes to the workforce throughout COVID-19, with recruitment becoming more difficult for practices. The American Medical Association has suggested two ways that private practices can best recruit talent: 

1. Use your relationships to recruit: Tap into professional societies you are a part of, medical school alumni associations and residency programs. 

2. Sell your practice culture: Pitching the positive attributes of your practice's culture is important. Highlight not just compensation, but time off benefits and prioritization of family and a work-life balance. If you have negative reviews online, be ready to proactively address those during interviews. 

