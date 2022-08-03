16 companies with healthcare focus benefitting from $500M American Rescue Plan

The Biden administration recently awarded grants to 32 workforce training partnerships as part of its $500 million Good Jobs Challenge.

The funding is intended to give companies a boost in a tough economy, and provide resources for workplace development and expansion.

"Thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Commerce Department is able to make once-in-a-generation investments in industry-driven, and locally-led workforce systems that will create high-quality jobs and accelerate regional economic growth, especially for underserved communities," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimonda said in an Aug. 3 press release.

Sixteen companies with projects focusing on health and health tech hiring and improvement were chosen to receive a portion of the $500 million grant.

Here are the 16 health project companies chosen for the Good Jobs Challenge:

Alaska Primary Care Association ($9.7 million)

Charleston (S.C.) Chamber Foundation ($8.4 million)

Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership ($18.5 million)

City of Birmingham, Ala. ($10.8 million)

City of Springfield, Mo. ($17.5 million)

Dallas College ($8.8 million)

Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of Boston ($23 million)

Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees ($22.9 million)

Nevadaworks ($14.9 million)

North Central New Mexico Economic Development District ($6.4 million)

Office of Workforce Strategy, Connecticut ($23.9 million)

Philadelphia Works ($22.8 million)

United Way of Central Iowa ($1.8 million)

University of Hawaii ($16.4 million)

Washington Student Achievement Council ($23.5 million)

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital, Texas ($12.1 million)