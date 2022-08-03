16 companies with healthcare focus benefitting from $500M American Rescue Plan

Claire Wallace -  

The Biden administration recently awarded grants to 32 workforce training partnerships as part of its $500 million Good Jobs Challenge. 

The funding is intended to give companies a boost in a tough economy, and provide resources for workplace development and expansion. 

"Thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Commerce Department is able to make once-in-a-generation investments in industry-driven, and locally-led workforce systems that will create high-quality jobs and accelerate regional economic growth, especially for underserved communities," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimonda said in an Aug. 3 press release. 

Sixteen companies with projects focusing on health and health tech hiring and improvement were chosen to receive a portion of the $500 million grant. 

Here are the 16 health project companies chosen for the Good Jobs Challenge: 

Alaska Primary Care Association ($9.7 million) 

Charleston (S.C.) Chamber Foundation ($8.4 million) 

Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership ($18.5 million) 

City of Birmingham, Ala. ($10.8 million) 

City of Springfield, Mo. ($17.5 million) 

Dallas College ($8.8 million) 

Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of Boston ($23 million) 

Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees ($22.9 million) 

Nevadaworks ($14.9 million) 

North Central New Mexico Economic Development District ($6.4 million) 

Office of Workforce Strategy, Connecticut ($23.9 million) 

Philadelphia Works ($22.8 million) 

United Way of Central Iowa ($1.8 million) 

University of Hawaii ($16.4 million) 

Washington Student Achievement Council ($23.5 million) 

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital, Texas ($12.1 million) 

