15 most common Medicare ASC services

There are around 5,930 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S. treating about 3 million beneficiaries each year.

Here are the 15 most frequently performed services and procedures in an ASC and the percentage of volume at ASCs for Medicare patients, according to the 2022 MedPAC report.

1. Extracapsular cataract removal w / IOL insert: 17 percent

2. Upper GI endoscopy, with biopsy: single or multiple: 7.7 percent

3. Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.6 percent

4. Colonoscopy with lesion removal, snare technique: 6.4 percent

5. Inject transforaminal epidural, lumbar or sacral: 4.7 percent

6. After cataract laser surgery: 3.9 percent

7. Injection paravertebral facet joint, lumbar or sacral, single level: 3.4 percent

8. Injection interlaminar epidural, lumbar or sacral: 2.4 percent

9. Colorectal cancer screening, high-risk individual: 2 percent

10. Destroy lumbar/sacral facet joint, single: 1.8 percent

11. Diagnostic colonoscopy: 1.6 percent

12. Injection procedure for sacroiliac joint, anesthetic: 1.5 percent

13. Extracapsular cataract removal complex without ECP: 1.3 percent

14. Cystourethroscopy: 1.3 percent

15. Colorectal cancer screening, not high-risk individual: 1.2 percent