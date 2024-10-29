15 health systems partnering with Amazon, Google and Microsoft

Several key health systems with a large presence in the outpatient care setting have partnered with Big Tech companies, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, to enhance artificial intelligence and clinical documentation initiatives in the last month.

Here are 15 key collaborations for ASC leaders to know:

1. Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Amazon's One Medical to expand access to primary care and learn from the disruptor's digital strategy.

2. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine is among the health systems using AI developed by Microsoft and Nvidia.

3. The Coalition for Health AI, which includes Microsoft and health systems such as Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, unveiled initiatives aimed at creating safer and more equitable AI applications in healthcare.

4. Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital received funding from Amazon and Google.

5. Google Cloud said Oct. 17 that its generative AI healthcare partnerships are yielding results, citing work with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.

6. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System has been an early adopter of a new tool from Microsoft and Epic that aims to streamline nursing documentation.

7. Microsoft is working with Epic and health systems such as Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Healthcare, and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health to develop an AI solution that uses ambient technology to streamline nursing documentation.

8. Amazon's One Medical expanded its collaboration with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.