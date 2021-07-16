12 physicians leave HCA-acquired New Hampshire hospital

Physicians are exiting another hospital en masse, this time in New Hampshire.

Twelve of 14 primary care physicians are leaving or have already left 112-bed Rochester, N.H.-based Frisbie Memorial Hospital, or practices affiliated with the hospital, according to Foster's Daily Democrat. Frisbie Memorial was acquired by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare last year, and Matt Larkin became interim CEO after Jeff Scionti retired in June, according to Foster's Daily Democrat.

This is the latest example of physicians leaving hospital employment this year, and the second time a large group of physicians have decided to exit after an HCA acquisition. In February, sixteen physicians reported they would leave Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health, which became part of HCA in 2019.

Becker's ASC Review has tracked more than 150 physicians who split with hospitals this year for several reasons, including disagreement with administration and cost-cutting efforts.

