107 more women allege sexual misconduct in lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai physician

More than 100 women have filed a new lawsuit against Barry Brock, MD, an OB-GYN at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging sexual misconduct. In doing so, they joined 60 other women who had previously accused him of similar charges, the Los Angeles Times reported Jan. 2.

The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Brock sexually abused the women and claims his employers, Cedars-Sinai and other medical practices, knew of his sexual and medical misconduct and knowingly concealed his behavior.

The first lawsuit was filed by 35 women in October 2024 who alleged that Dr. Brock made inappropriate comments to patients, groped their breasts and genitals during medically unnecessary exams, engaged in "female genital mutilation" and pressured a patient to undergo a vaginal birth when she sought a cesarean section.

The second lawsuit was filed Dec. 27 by 107 more women who accused Dr. Brock of similar behavior, including new allegations, such as using examination instruments in inappropriate and violating ways and conducting vaginal exams without wearing gloves.

The lawsuits also accuse Cedars-Sinai of knowing about Dr. Brock's behavior and not addressing it. Cedars-Sinai "received numerous complaints regarding [his] sexually exploitative and abusive behavior, dating back several decades," the lawsuit said. But, "Brock has been allowed to continue injuring, exploiting and abusing patients under the guise of medical care at Cedars-Sinai from 1979 through August of 2024."

Dr. Brock has previously denied all allegations of sexual and medical misconduct. He was an attending physician at Cedars Sinai from early 1980 until 2018 when he left the physician network, but retained hospital privileges while working at two private practices.

His medical staff membership and clinical privileges at Cedars-Sinai were terminated in September 2024 after allegations surfaced from patients that included inappropriate remarks, unnecessary physical examinations, a botched medical procedure and pressuring a patient to undergo a vaginal birth when she sought a cesarean section. Those complaints were submitted to the state medical board and police at the time.

"The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Barry Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai's core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "Dr. Brock no longer has privileges to practice medicine at Cedars-Sinai, and we have reported this matter to the California Medical Board. We recognize the legal process must now take its course, and we remain committed to Cedars-Sinai's sacred healing mission and serving our community."