10 states with the worst healthcare systems in 2024

Mississippi was ranked last on a list of states with the best healthcare systems by personal finance website Wallethub.

The July 29 rankings compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., giving each state a score based on three major categories: healthcare cost, access and outcomes.

The three main dimensions were broken down into 44 metrics, including cost of a medical visit, quality of public hospital systems and mortality rate.

Here are the bottom 10 states with the best healthcare systems, along with their score out of 100:

1. Mississippi: 46.01

2. Alabama: 48.19

3. West Virginia: 48.46

4. Georgia: 48.61

5. Oklahoma: 48.93

6. Alaska: 49.13

7. Texas: 49.39

8. Arkansas: 49.48

9. Louisiana: 50.38

10. Florida: 50.77