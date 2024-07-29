10 states with the worst healthcare systems in 2024

Mississippi was ranked last on a list of states with the best healthcare systems by personal finance website Wallethub.
The July 29 rankings compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., giving each state a score based on three major categories: healthcare cost, access and outcomes.
The three main dimensions were broken down into 44 metrics, including cost of a medical visit, quality of public hospital systems and mortality rate.
Here are the bottom 10 states with the best healthcare systems, along with their score out of 100:
1. Mississippi: 46.01
2. Alabama: 48.19
3. West Virginia: 48.46
4. Georgia: 48.61
5. Oklahoma: 48.93
6. Alaska: 49.13
7. Texas: 49.39
8. Arkansas: 49.48
9. Louisiana: 50.38
10. Florida: 50.77