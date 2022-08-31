10 states with the most ASC growth since 2020

Marcus Robertson  

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery.

Five states have seen their ASC counts grow by at least 10 percent since 2020, according to CMS data compiled by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. Arizona leads the pack with 25 ASCs added since 2020, for a total of 211 and a growth rate of 13.4 percent.

The top 10 states ranked by percent ASC growth since 2020:

Editor's note: Tied states are listed in descending order of total ASC count.

State

2020 ASCs

2022 ASCs

No. gained

Percent growth

1. Arizona

186

211

25

13.4%

2. South Carolina

68

77

9

13.2%

(tie) 3. Iowa

27

30

3

11.1%

(tie) 3. New Mexico

18

20

2

11.1%

(tie) 3. Wyoming

18

20

2

11.1%

6. North Carolina

125

137

12

9.6%

7. Utah

43

47

4

9.3%

8. Arkansas

66

72

6

9.1%

(tie) 9. Michigan

104

112

8

7.7%

(tie) 9. Rhode Island

13

14

1

7.7%

