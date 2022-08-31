10 states with the most ASC growth since 2020

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery.

Five states have seen their ASC counts grow by at least 10 percent since 2020, according to CMS data compiled by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. Arizona leads the pack with 25 ASCs added since 2020, for a total of 211 and a growth rate of 13.4 percent.

The top 10 states ranked by percent ASC growth since 2020:

Editor's note: Tied states are listed in descending order of total ASC count.