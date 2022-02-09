10 states with the fewest physicians

Listen
Wyoming has the lowest number of active physicians in the country, according to data published by the Kaiser Family Foundation Feb. 7.
There are 668,255 practicing male physicians and 392,886 female practicing physicians, according to the data, which includes all active allopathic and osteopathic physicians.
Here are the 10 states with the lowest number of active physicians:
- Wyoming: 1,239
- Alaska: 1,910
- South Dakota: 2,102
- North Dakota: 2,179
- Montana: 2,346
- Vermont: 2,448
- Idaho: 3,265
- Delaware: 3,297
- Hawaii: 3,761
- New Hampshire: 4,439