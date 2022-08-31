10 states with 20 or fewer ASCs

Marcus Robertson -  

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery, but factors including regulations and population counts have left some states with sparse ASC numbers.

Vermont and West Virginia each have fewer than 10, according to CMS data compiled by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

The 10 states with the fewest ASCs:

Editor's note: Tied states are listed in descending order of population.

State

2022 ASCs

1. Vermont

2

2. West Virginia

8

3. North Dakota

13

4. Rhode Island

14

(tie) 5. Maine

15

(tie) 5. South Dakota

15

7. Alaska

18

(tie) 8. New Mexico

20

(tie) 8. Montana

20

(tie) 8. Wyoming

20

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast