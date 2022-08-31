10 states with 20 or fewer ASCs

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery, but factors including regulations and population counts have left some states with sparse ASC numbers.
Vermont and West Virginia each have fewer than 10, according to CMS data compiled by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.
The 10 states with the fewest ASCs:
Editor's note: Tied states are listed in descending order of population.
|
State
|
1. Vermont
|
2
|
2. West Virginia
|
8
|
3. North Dakota
|
13
|
4. Rhode Island
|
14
|
(tie) 5. Maine
|
15
|
(tie) 5. South Dakota
|
15
|
7. Alaska
|
18
|
(tie) 8. New Mexico
|
20
|
(tie) 8. Montana
|
20
|
(tie) 8. Wyoming
|
20