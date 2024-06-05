ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

West Virginia is the state where people have the lowest income, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released June 4, WalletHub determined the states where people have the best incomes. The site compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on three metrics measuring income for different segments of the population, adjusted for the cost of living index: average annual income of the top 5%, median annual household income and average annual income of the bottom 20%. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states where people have the lowest income:

1. West Virginia

2. New Mexico

3. Mississippi

4. Maine

5. Vermont

6. Louisiana

7. Rhode Island

8. Alabama

9. Alaska

10. Kentucky

