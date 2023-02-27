10 states where ASC owners can expect to spend the most on utilities

Energy bills for homes and offices can vary from state to state, being impacted by laws, local rates and state climate.

Real estate company TNRealEstate used data from Statista's January 2023 energy and natural gas bill report to determine average monthly energy and gas costs for each state in a Feb. 27 email sent to Becker's.

Ten states with the most expensive average monthly utility bills:

1. Hawaii

2. Connecticut

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Arizona

6. Massachusetts

7. Rhode Island

8. New Hampshire

9. South Carolina

10. Texas