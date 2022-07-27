10 specialties with the highest pay jumps

Radiology saw the highest pay jump among physician specialties in the last year, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

The 10 specialties with the highest increases in pay from the 2020-21 pay cycle to 2021-22: