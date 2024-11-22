10 richest US cities

Baltimore has been named the richest U.S. city — not for its annual personal income, but due to its high concentration of wealthy households, according to a recent study from property manager Evernest.

The study evaluated cities based on five key metrics — personal income, cost of living, homeownership rate, percentage of households with more than $1 million investable assets by state, and median household income by state. Each city received an index score derived from weighted and normalized data across these indicators.

Here are the 10 richest U.S. cities:

Baltimore Boston Newark, N.J. Honolulu Virginia Beach, Va. Anchorage, Ala. Los Angeles Seattle Denver Minneapolis

###