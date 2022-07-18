10 physician specialties with lowest starting pay 

Pediatrics has the lowest-paying starting salary, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."
The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.
The 10 lowest average starting salaries among physicians, following by the average starting salary:
- Pediatrics: $232,000
- Family medicine: $251,000
- Internal medicine: $255,000
- Rheumatology: $258,000
- Psychiatry: $299,000
- OB-GYN: $321,000
- Dermatology: $351,000
- Neurology: $356,000
- Anesthesiology: $400,000
- Hematology/oncology: $404,000