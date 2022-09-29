10 physician groups with the most members

Southern California Permanente Medical Group in Pasadena topped Definitive Healthcare's list of physician groups with the most practice members.
The groups were ranked by the total number of employees at the listed practice versus just the number of practicing physicians.
- Southern California Permanente Medical Group — 12,022 physicians
- The Permanente Medical Group (Oakland, Calif.) — 10,712 physicians
- Select Physical Therapy (King of Prussia, Pa.) — 8,630 physicians
- Mayo Clinic Physicians (Rochester, Minn.) — 5,342 physicians
- HCA Florida Healthcare (Tampa, Fla.) — 7,180 physicians
- Ascension Medical Group (Indianapolis) — 4,671 physicians
- Northwell Health Physician Partners (New York City) — 4,724 physicians
- U.S. Anesthesia Partners (Maitland, Fla.) — 3,642 physicians
- Healthcare Partners IPA (Hicksville, N.Y.) — 5,042 physicians
- Geisinger Health Physicians (Mechanicsville, Pa.) — 3,621 physicians