10 most important factors for applicants choosing residency programs, per AMA

When choosing residency programs, medical students tend to be swayed by factors including geographic location and work-life balance, according to a Jan. 24 report from the American Medical Association based on a survey of 11,300 residency applicants in 2022.

Five most important factors for U.S. allopathic senior medical students across all specialties:

1. Desired geographic location: 88 percent

2. Perceived goodness of fit: 87 percent

3. Reputation of program: 82 percent

4. Work-life balance: 74 percent

5. Quality of residents in the program: 73 percent

Five most important factors for U.S. osteopathic senior medical students:

1. Perceived goodness of fit: 86 percent

2. Desired geographic location: 84 percent

3. Work-life balance: 78 percent

4. Quality of residents in the program: 75 percent

5. Quality of program director: 69 percent