10 least-safe cities in the US

St. Louis is the most unsafe city in the U.S. in 2023, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the safest cities, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated in the U.S., plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across 41 indicators of safety, including traffic fatalities per capita, assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

St. Louis was ranked 178th in home and community safety and 155th in financial safety. The natural disaster risk ranking was unavailable.

Nashua, N.H., earned the top spot and was ranked 8th for both home and community safety and financial safety and 27th for natural disaster risk.

Here are the 10 least-safe cities in the U.S., starting with the lowest-ranked city:

1. St. Louis

2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3. San Bernardino, Calif.

4. Baton Rouge, La.

5. Detroit

6. Oakland, Calif.

7. Memphis, Tenn.

8. Oklahoma City

9. Los Angeles

10. Washington, D.C.