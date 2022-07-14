10 highest-paying physician starting salaries 

Orthopedic surgeons have the highest starting salary among physician specialties, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted between April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The 10 highest average starting salaries among physicians: