10 highest-paying metro areas for surgeons

Although the average annual salary among surgeons in the U.S. is $347,870, that figure varies depending on which area one practices in, according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

Here are the 10 highest-paying metropolitan areas for surgeons, along with the average annual salaries:

1. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.: $574,390

2. Flint, Mich.: $471,440

3. Salt Lake City: $455,750

4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.: $441,040

5. Urban Honolulu: $428,030

6. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.: $425,320

7. Duluth, Minn.-Wis.: $408,910

8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.: $408,120

9. Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.: $403,560

10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.: $397,500