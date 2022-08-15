10 health companies that have announced layoffs, hiring freezes this year

Even with a falling unemployment rate, U.S. companies are still laying off workers.

From CVS Health to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, several healthcare companies have announced layoffs and hiring freezes this year according to a July report from Intellizence.

Ten health companies that have laid off employees this year:

1. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reduced its workforce by 30 percent.

2. New Jersey-based Bayada Home Healthcare laid off 682 employees.

3. Boston-based biopharmaceutical company Yumanity Therapeutics laid off 60 percent of its workforce.

4. Bluebird Bio laid off 30 percent of its staff.

5. Nektar Therapeutics closed down a 200,000-square-foot office, resulting in 500 lost jobs.

6. CVS Health closed down four New York pharmacies, laying off 208 employees.

7. Healthcare tech startup Olive froze all hiring and laid off 450 employees.

8. Columbus-based OhioHealth had its biggest layoff ever, eliminating 637 jobs, most in the Columbus area.

9. Biotech company CytomX Therapeutics laid off 40 percent of its staff.

10. Biotech company Invitae laid off 1,000 employees in an attempt to save $326 million yearly.