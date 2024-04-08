10 best, worst states to work from home

New Jersey is the best state to work remotely, while Alaska is the worst, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released April 8, WalletHub determined the best and worst states to work remotely. The site compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across two key dimensions: work environment and living environment. These dimensions were evaluated using 12 metrics, including cybersecurity, internet cost and share of workers working from home. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best places to work remotely:

1. New Jersey

2. Utah

3. Delaware

4. Maryland

5. District of Columbia

6. Connecticut

7. Washington

8. Pennsylvania

9. Massachusetts

10. North Carolina

Here are the 10 worst places to work remotely:

1. Alaska

2. Montana

3. Arkansas

4. Wyoming

5. South Dakota

6. Oklahoma

7. Mississippi

8. West Virginia

9. Maine

10. North Dakota