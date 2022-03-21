10 best states for physicians

The Midwest region holds seven of the 10 best states for physicians, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best & Worst States for Doctors ranking, released March 21.

In building the list, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 categories, including annual wage, starting salary, metrics on licensure, and other measures of competition, opportunity and the medical environment.

The 10 best states for physicians:

Rank

State

Opportunity and competition rank (out of 51)

Medical environment rank (out of 51)

1

South Dakota

69.37

7

2

Minnesota

67.82

2

3

Wisconsin

67.41

10

4

Montana

67.19

9

5

Idaho

66.02

28

6

Iowa

64.78

4

7

Nebraska

63.59

34

8

Kansas

63.53

15

9

North Dakota

62.54

31

10

Mississippi

62.03

14

