The Midwest region holds seven of the 10 best states for physicians, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best & Worst States for Doctors ranking, released March 21.

In building the list, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 categories, including annual wage, starting salary, metrics on licensure, and other measures of competition, opportunity and the medical environment.

The 10 best states for physicians: