10 ASCs hiring nurses, technicians

Here are 10 ASCs seeking nurses and technicians:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. United Surgical Partners International is seeking a surgical tech for its Coral Gables Surgery Center in Miami.

2. Shady Grove Fertility is seeking a nurse at its Rockville, Md., ASC.

3. EvergreenHealth Surgery Center is hiring a per diem nursing position in Kirkland, Wash.

4. A surgery center in Burbank, Calif., is seeking a surgical technician.

5. Surgical Care Affiliates is seeking a sterile processing clerk at its Blue Ridge Surgery Center in Raleigh, N.C.

6. SCA is seeking a surgical technician at its Laguna Niguel (Calif.) Surgery Center.

7. The Moreland Surgery Center in Waukesha, Wis., is seeking a clinical nurse.

8. Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan Surgery Center at MidTowne is seeking a surgical technician in Grand Rapids, Mich.

9. Illinois Orthopedic Network is seeking a CRNA to work at a surgery center in Chicago.

10. The Surgery Center of Medford (Mass.) is seeking an operating room nurse.