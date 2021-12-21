1 in 5 physicians intend to leave practice within 2 years & 6 more study findings 

The healthcare workforce is on the brink of experiencing high staff turnover rates, with 1 in 5 physicians intending to leave their current practice within two years, a new American Medical Association-led study found.

Here are six more studies Becker's has reported on in the last two weeks:

1. Physician-owned practices acquired by hospitals from 2014-18 led to those physicians earning on average a 0.8 percent lower income (a $2,987 decrease) than physicians who remained independent. Here are six studies that detail physician and RN compensation in the US.

2. Nearly 1 in 3 workers with health coverage provided by their employer is unhappy with their current plan, according to a survey from UnifiHealth.

3. Healthcare spending in the U.S. increased 9.7 percent to $4.1 trillion, or $12,530 per person, in 2020, largely driven by an infusion of federal money to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a CMS analysis published Dec. 15 in Health Affairs.

4. Healthcare deal volumes grew by 56 percent in the 12 months through Nov. 15 compared with the same period in 2020, a recent PwC report found.

5. Consolidation within the EHR industry may help increase patient data-sharing between health systems and hospitals, according to a study published Dec. 6.

6. The Federation of State Medical Boards on Dec. 9 released findings from its annual survey showing that 67 percent of its members have experienced an increase in complaints related to licensee dissemination of untrue or misleading COVID-19 information.