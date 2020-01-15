Washington hospital eyes more outpatient surgeries to balance budget

WhidbeyHealth in Coupeville, Wash. is recruiting surgeons to increase its volume of outpatient surgeries as it attempts to cut losses and increase revenue, according to local newspaper the South Whidbey Record.

The hospital is shifting its strategy to make up for a decline in inpatient stays. The hospital's recently approved $110 million budget is counting on an 8 percent increase in outpatient surgeries and clinic visits from the year prior.

The hospital is also expecting an increase in the use of its nursery and birthing center. The hospital expects to generate $111 million in revenue in 2020 after ending 2019 with a $111,000 loss.

Read more here.



