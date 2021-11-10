UnitedHealthcare vs Anthem, Cigna in Q3: 9 notes

Here's how the three largest health insurers by revenue fared in the third quarter:

UnitedHealthcare:

1. UnitedHealthcare reported $55.9 billion in revenue and $2.7 billion in operational earnings in the third quarter — an 11 percent year-over-year increase in revenue and a $400 million increase from the previous quarter.

2. UnitedHealthcare saw a dip of more than $2 billion in operational earnings this year over last year's nine-month period.

3. Operating margins are down 2 percent over the same period, despite a stronger third quarter this year (4.7 percent margins) over 2020's third quarter (4.1 percent).

Anthem:

1. Anthem recorded $1.51 billion in profits, with an 16 percent increase in operating revenue, to $35.5 billion.

2. The insurer's third quarter profits was a 579.7 percent increase over its 2020 third quarter profits. Expense growth (10 percent) couldn't meet revenue growth, with selling, general and administrative expenses dropping 25.6 percent, to $3.9 billion.

3. The results increased the company's 2021 outlook to surpass $25.85 per share, up from the $25.50 per share previously forecast.

Cigna:

1. Cigna reported $44.3 billion in revenue this quarter, up about 8.6 percent year over year.

2. The company achieved $1.6 billion in profit, an increase of 16.7 percent over its $1.4 billion in profit in 2020's third quarter.

3. Cigna's pharmacy customer base had the strongest growth, up 4.8 million members year to date, to a total of 103.6 million customers at the end of the third quarter.