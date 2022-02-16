UnitedHealth in the headlines: 6 updates from the last 30 days 

UnitedHealth Group, parent company of ASC management company United Surgical Partners International, reported sizable year-over-year growth in 2021.

Here are six updates from the company in the last 30 days.

1. UnitedHealth Group posted its 2021 year-end earnings report Jan. 19, revealing $287.6 billion in year-end revenue, a 12 percent growth year over year.

2. Optum sees big growth potential in value-based care this year, according to Sir Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group and Optum. More than 500,000 new patients will be covered by OptumHealth's value-based arrangements this year, and the company served 100 million people last year overall.

3. A partnership between Optum and genomic sequencing technology company Illumina is aiming to improve the safety and efficiency of human genome-based tests for disease detection and treatment.

4. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth selected Optum to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services. As a result of the partnership, certain MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will become employees of Optum.

5. Huntington Beach, Calif.-based behavioral healthcare provider D'Amore Healthcare joined UnitedHealth Group's provider network. The move brings D'Amore Healthcare in-network across all of UnitedHealth Group's subsidiaries, including UnitedHealthcare, United Behavioral Health, Optum and Oscar.

6. The company was listed on Fortune's list of world's most admired companies Feb. 2.