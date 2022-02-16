Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

UnitedHealth in the headlines: 6 updates from the last 30 days 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

UnitedHealth Group, parent company of ASC management company United Surgical Partners International, reported sizable year-over-year growth in 2021. 

Here are six updates from the company in the last 30 days. 

1. UnitedHealth Group posted its 2021 year-end earnings report Jan. 19, revealing $287.6 billion in year-end revenue, a 12 percent growth year over year.

2. Optum sees big growth potential in value-based care this year, according to Sir Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group and Optum. More than 500,000 new patients will be covered by OptumHealth's value-based arrangements this year, and the company served 100 million people last year overall.

3. A partnership between Optum and genomic sequencing technology company Illumina is aiming to improve the safety and efficiency of human genome-based tests for disease detection and treatment.

4. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth selected Optum to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services. As a result of the partnership, certain MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will become employees of Optum.

5. Huntington Beach, Calif.-based behavioral healthcare provider D'Amore Healthcare joined UnitedHealth Group's provider network. The move brings D'Amore Healthcare in-network across all of UnitedHealth Group's subsidiaries, including UnitedHealthcare, United Behavioral Health, Optum and Oscar. 

6. The company was listed on Fortune's  list of world's most admired companies Feb. 2.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast