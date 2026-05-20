Lee Health breaks ground on 100K-square-foot ASC

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory clinic in Cape Coral, Fla.

The facility will provide surgical and interventional services and have four operating rooms, two catheterization labs, two EP labs and 28 recovery rooms, according to a May 19 news release from Lee Health.

In addition, the clinic will house outpatient space for cardiology, musculoskeletal and oncology services.

Lee Health at Veterans Parkway is the organization’s largest project in Cape Coral in more than 40 years, and expected to be completed in 2027, the release said.

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