The 3 S’s of ASC savings

There are a number of ways ASCs can save money on their budget, including making some adjustments to maintenance and supply chain, according to ASC software developer Surgical Information Systems.

Three areas where ASCs can save money:

1. Supply chain. ASCs can use standardization to save money on supply chain. ASCs can also avoid using single-use vendors and increase consignment.

2. Salary. ASCs can supplement full-time employees with per-diem workers, saving money on salaries.

3. Service contracts. ASCs should consider developing a routine instrument maintenance program for equipment, as well as staff training to educate on how to repair equipment.

More articles on ASCs:

Physician charged in $120M fraud, money laundering case involving UFC sponsorships, luxury travel

Court overturns $2.3M verdict in surgery center malpractice suit, gives injured patient 2nd chance to make his case

USPI surgery center acquired for $11.7 million in Q4 — 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.