Survey: COVID-19 has 'substantially' decreased revenue for 68% of physicians

Most physicians have seen a substantial decrease in revenue because of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, according to a recent MDLinx survey of 670 physicians.

About one-third of respondents were primary care specialists, and the rest represented other specialties such as anesthesiology, cardiology and surgery. Nearly 60 percent of respondents were in private practice.

They were asked to describe how COVID-19 has affected their practice finances. The results:

1. Decreased revenue substantially: 68 percent

2. Decreased revenue slightly: 6 percent

3. Increased revenue slightly: 1 percent

4. Increased revenue substantially: 1 percent

5. Revenue has stayed the same: 6 percent

6. Not sure how COVID-19 has affected finances: 10 percent

7. Other: 7 percent

More articles on physician practices:

Tenet furloughs 10% of its workforce, including those involved in elective surgery: 6 things to know

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Optum CEO taking temporary leave, Q1 revenues hit $32.8B — 7 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.